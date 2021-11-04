TIMELINE: Storms to kick off weekend with Nor'easter conditions expected

A major storm system is going to bring big, wet changes to Central Florida.

Winds will begin increasing from the northeast, surging down the Florida coast through the day on Friday as a pocket of high pressure fills in over the Eastern United States behind the front.

Coastal flood watches have been issued in Florida and Georgia as authorities warn of Nor’easter conditions, bringing the potential of gusts to gale force along the coast. Rough surf, heavy rainfall, and tidal flooding are also possible.

"'Futurecast' modeling shows a prolonged soaking rain with big accumulations possible. There is a marginal risk of severe storms on Friday afternoon, mainly south of the viewing area, but this could change if the track of the Gulf low changes," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "We could see an increase in severe storm risk and it could be closer to Orlando, though for now, it's to the south and at a "Level 1," or marginal."

Low pressure will come together in the Gulf of Mexico through tonight resulting in a developing large area of showers and embedded storms. The rain will overspread Florida into Friday morning, winds will also continue increasing, especially in the coastal zones. Rainfall could become heavy at times as a few concentrated pockets likely develop.

Flagler County officials warn of localized flooding, chiefly in the low laying areas near the Intracoastal, beaches, and Haw Creek.

"This will NOT be like Irma or anything like that but it could approach and maybe surpass what we had in the September 2020 Nor’easter," the Flagler Beach Police Department wrote in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

Severe beach erosion is possible as surf heights could reach 7 to 10 feet or higher.

Rain chances on Friday currently stand at 80%+ and will continue into Friday evening as well. Could be a good night for a movie and pizza delivery!

The low-pressure center will begin moving East of Florida by Saturday afternoon and a few showers could be around for the first part of Saturday. As the system finally clears out, winds will ease, rain chances dry up and skies trend sunny by Sunday.

The weekend will feature cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wake up temps by Sunday morning dip into the 50s. A coastal flood watch is up over the weekend as well.

Strong winds, increasing seas, and higher than normal weekend tides will all contribute to the coastal flood threat. High tides this weekend will occur during the late morning and late evening time frames. Low-lying coastal flooding and beach erosion are both possible.

