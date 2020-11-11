TIMELINE: This is how Eta will impact Central Florida

Hurricane Eta is heading toward Florida and forecast to make landfall in the Sunshine State this week. FOX 35 has declared Thursday a Weather Alert Day, meaning you should take special precautions because the weather is expected to get dicey.

Eta's path was unpredictable over the last few days, but the latest models show the system traveling north and making a right turn into Florida's west coast.

"This is going to be a pretty potent system," says FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "And while we do show weakening, it's important that everyone realizes that we do not let our guard down. Anything can happen with this."

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move closer to but offshore of the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday, approach the west-central coast of Florida at night, and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday. Eta is expected to move northeastward into the western Atlantic late Thursday or early Friday, the NHC said.

"While we likely won't see landfall until late tomorrow morning, before 1 p.m., noon, sometime in that general realm, the effects will be moving in hours before we even see this thing get closer to our shoreline," King said.

The system is forecast to weaken back to a tropical storm, but residents should stay vigilant.

Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties should be prepared for tropical storm conditions.

While there are no current warnings or watches for Seminole or Orange counties, King says that could all change.

For Lake and Volusia counties, 20-30 mph winds are expected late Wednesday night and into Thursday with 50 mph wind gusts.

King says isolated tornadoes are possible. Conditions in those areas should improve by Thursday afternoon/evening.

LIST OF ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

