TIMELINE: When to expect storms in your area on Saturday

Happy Saturday East Central Florida.

We have another hot and humid weekend ahead. Afternoon highs today and tomorrow will reach the low-90s across the interior, and the upper-80s along the coast.

Heat index values up to 104 degrees are expected, as well. If you are planning on heading out to the beach or the theme parks, don't forget to pack plenty of water and reapply sunscreen.

The chance for storms increases after 3 p.m. today. The west coast sea breeze will dominate, meaning the sea breeze collision will be over our region, just like Friday night.

You can expect brief heavy rain, 1-3" in a short amount of time, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph tonight. Evening storm chances remain high on Sunday as well.

