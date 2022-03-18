Toasty day ahead with strong storms possible this weekend

Looks like we head into the weekend on a rather toasty note!

Highs across the area make a run into the upper 80s to around 90 inland, low-mid 80s along the beaches. Plenty of sunshine will be around through the early afternoon, clouds increase after 2-3 p.m.The Atlantic sea breeze will freshen up during the p.m. hours, riding steadily inland and west of I-95.

The breeze boundary will ignite a few showers and storms after 4 p.m. Forecast models are honing in on the Eastern Peninsula, keeping showers and storms in play through 8 p.m. tonight. Skies will trend partly cloudy late tonight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday brings another run of late afternoon-evening storms. Strong storms will be possible over Northern Florida during this time as a front moves into the area. The severe weather risk is increasing over the Gulf South States today. This includes the Western Florida Panhandle.

On Saturday, the severe risk creeps into North Florida with a "LEVEL 1" "possible" risk. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues. The front will move through Florida overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday will trend cooler and in the 70s as we bring in the official start of Spring! If you're boating this weekend, expect decent seas today and Saturday, increasing to near 5-feet on Sunday behind the front.

