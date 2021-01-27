Tornado in Tallahassee flips plane, shuts down airport, NWS says

article

A tornado reportedly touched down in Tallahassee on Wednesday, shutting down the city's main airport and leaving behind damage, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Tallahassee.

The NWS tweeted at 11:43 a.m. that a tornado was on the ground in Leon County.

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Protect yourself from flying debris."

NWS says the tornado occurred at the Tallahassee International Airport. Photos posted by the city show a plane flipped upside down.

MORE NEWS: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s this week

Advertisement

"Our office is northeast of the airport on the campus of FSU and was not affected. Technicians are at the radar and report no damage. The radar remains down due to a communications issue," NWS said.

Mayor John Dailey confirmed the airport damage but said there were no reported injuries there. Crews are continuing to assess the damage elsewhere in the city.

An estimated 3,000 customers were without power.

The Tallahassee International Airport is temporarily closed to assess damages.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Florida weather conditions.