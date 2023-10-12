EF2 tornado causes significant damage in Palm Coast, Florida: See photos, videos

An EF-2 tornado ripped through Palm Coast overnight, causing significant damage to the city's B-section as strong thunderstorms moved across Central Florida early Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in the B-Section of Palm Coast at 4:50 a.m. An EF-2 is considered a "strong" tornado on the Fujita Scale.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 115 mph on its mile-long trek through Palm Coast. Its path was 200 yards long.

It initially touched down near the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway, officials said. It revealed northeast before dissipating near I-95 just 6 minutes later.

It left behind a trail of destruction – fallen trees, downed power lines, an overturned vehicle and extensive property damage – from Belle Terre Parkway to Interstate 95, officials said.

Despite the severe damage the strong storms caused, Flagler County officials said there have been no injuries reported.

"We have several families that have experienced a catastrophic property loss, and our hearts go out to them this morning," Kyle Berryhill, fire chief of the Palm Coast Fire Department, said. "We have National Weather Service, Florida Department of Emergency Management, Flagler County Emergency Management staff helping to assess the damage and help us with our next steps so our community can make sure that everyone's safe, and then we can begin to recover."

Officials are asking the community to avoid storm-impacted areas due to the hazardous conditions that could pose a danger.

Residents impacted by the storm can visit a Family Assistance Center where Flagler County staff are providing food, water and taking information to assist with any other unmet needs. The center will be open at the Parkview Baptist Church, located at 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, until 12 p.m. Thursday. After 12 p.m., residents in need of help may call 386-313-4200.

Palm Coast Damage

Strong storms and a possible tornado rolled through overnight in Central Florida - specifically in Flagler County. See photos and videos of the storm's aftermath below:

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office provided the community with a first look at the damage left behind after the potential tornado ripped through Palm Coast.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Photo via Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

A Palm Coast homeowner told FOX 35 News the suspected tornado caused a 100-ft tree to come crashing down onto the roof of his brand-new construction home.

The tornadic activity ripped through nearby fences and tossed a large trampoline onto its side.

Barrington Drive

Photos shared by city government officials show just how powerful the potential tornado was. It caused a vehicle to flip on its side, knocked down power lines and caused major damage to properties. The neighborhood is currently blocked off.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A vehicle flipped over on its side after a suspected tornado touched down in the B-section of Palm Coast Thursday morning. (Photo via City of Palm Coast, FL - Government)

Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway

The fence of a home on Belle Terre Parkway was destroyed when a storm passed through the area.

'It looks pretty bad'

Crews with the National Weather Service are surveying about a mile worth of damage and debris in Palm Coast to determine whether the damage was caused by a confirmed tornado.

FOX 35 News' Amanda McKenzie asked an NWS investigator what he thought of the damage. He replied: "It looks pretty bad."