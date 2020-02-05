Tornado watch expires as severe storms move out of Central Florida

article

All tornado watches and warnings have expired for Central Florida counties as severe storms continue their move off the coast.

A tornado warning was issued for Osceola County near Holopaw, but was canceled about 10 minutes later.

There was also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:00 a.m. for Brevard, Orange, Volusia, and Osceola counties. Storms should be well south of Orlando by 5 a.m. on Friday morning and continue to move further off land.

Friday morning could have residents in clean-up mode after strong winds moved through the region, sending debris flying into roadways and scattered across yards.

Thousands of residents across Central Florida reported losing power as the strongest of storms barreled through the area overnight.

