Tornado Watch in effect for part of Florida Panhandle

Tuesday marks a 3-day run of FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS!

The western Panhandle has upgraded to a "LEVEL-3 VERY LIKELY" mode of severe weather for this afternoon. The tornado risk is rising in this area.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the western Florida Panhandle until 3 p.m. A watch means conditions are becoming favorable for tornado formation.

Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, heavy rain and lots of lightning will occur in the watch area.

Central Florida remains in a "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" risk mode for this afternoon with emphasis on strong storm formation closer to the I-95 corridor and the Atlantic beach front communities and counties after 3 p.m. today. There are NO SEVERE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT for our area currently.

The most active areas through Wednesday will be closer to the coastal counties and the I-95 corridor. On Thursday, the storm risk spreads out across the Peninsula as a cold front will finally drive south through Central Florida.

HIGH IN ORLANDO

It will be hot and steamy across Central Florida with highs in the upper 80s to around 90-degrees. A high of 88 is expected in Orlando.

WILL IT RAIN AT THE DISNEY OR UNIVERSAL TODAY?

The highest storm risk is after 12 p.m. on Tuesday. By 5 p.m., there's a 40% risk of storms in the theme park area.

WHEN WILL IT BE COLD IN ORLANDO?

Temperatures will drop down into the 50s this weekend in Central Florida. Saturday wake-up temps will be around 55 and Sunday will be even colder at 50-degrees.

