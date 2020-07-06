Tracking Coronavirus: 6,336 new cases, 47 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

1:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis discusses COVID-19 from the UF Health hospital in The Villages.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the full coronavirus briefing

12:00 p.m. -- Hundreds of experts in 32 countries are urging the World Health Organization [WHO] to revise its coronavirus safety recommendations to include airborne transmission via smaller infectious aerosols, according to a report. Read more HERE.

11:15 a.m. -- Dine-in only restaurants, gyms, venues, and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County must close starting Wednesday, July 8th due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mayor announced. More details on the closures HERE.

Advertisement

11:00 a.m -- The Treasury Department says it is releasing the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government's small business lending program, an effort intended to support the economy as states shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Read more HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 206,447 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,778 deaths. That is 6,336 confirmed new cases in the last day. It is also an additional 47 cases.

10:00 a.m. -- Brevard County has adopted a proclamation that strongly encourages and recommends businesses post at their entrance whether they have a "mask" or "no mask" policy. It passed 4-1. Officials have released options for "mask" and "no mask" signs that are available to download HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Flagler County officials say that testing at Daytona State College will continue through the month of July. They can complete 150 tests per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

8:00 a.m. -- Osceola County will reopen its application portal for housing assistance. They will cover two months of rent or mortgage, up to $2,500. Details on how to apply HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- A doctor has predicted there is a likelihood that a coronavirus vaccine will be available in early 2021, but cautioned that it may not be 100 percent effective. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Volusia County will distribute free PPE this week. They will do it at the Port Orange South Daytona Chamber on Monday, with the location changing every day.

RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Florida lawmakers demand Gov. DeSantis issue statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Google Maps features allow commuters to travel safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: Some COVID patients won't recover senses of taste, smell, study finds

Globally, there have been over 11.4 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 534,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.