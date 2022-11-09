Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole: Find your Florida evacuation zone and route

Do you know your evacuation zone? Whether you're new to Florida or have lived here for a while, it's an important piece of information to know should you ever have to evacuate, such as during a tropical storm or hurricane.

How to find you evacuation zone

Visit Florida's Know Your Zone website, and search your address to see which designated evacuation zone you're in, if there is one.

"The best way to be prepared for a hurricane storm surge is to know your evacuation zone and plan your destination and travel routes ahead of time," the website reads.

What type of evacuation zones are there? What do they mean?

Evacuation zones are designated by a letter – from "tropical storm zone" to "Zone L." Those within a tropical storm zone and zone A are considered to be the most vulnerable, according to the website.

No other counties have an F zone, except some in Northeast Florida.

Florida designated evacuation zones

Tropical Storm Zone

Zone A

Zone AB (Monroe)

Zone B

Zone BC (Volusia)

Zone C

Zone D

Zone DE (Volusia)

Zone E

Zone F (Collier, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns)

Zone L (Palm Beach)

Black Creek Main Branch (Clay)

Black Creek North Fork (Clay)

Black Creek South Fork (Clay)

Florida evacuation routes

To find your evacuation route, you can also visit the Know Your Zone website. Each county has its own map with each zone's evacuation route.

Ocala-Gainesville area

Orlando area

When should I evacuate?

According to Florida officials, if you live in an evacuation zone and are told to evacuate, you should go. Zone A is considered to be most vulnerable, while Zone F is likely to be evacuated last, according to the website.

Visit Floridadiasater.org for more information.