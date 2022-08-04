Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County

article

A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway.

The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford around 4:40 a.m. No one was injured.

Florida Highway Patrol says one lane is getting by. Drivers should expect major delays in the area.