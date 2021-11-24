Travelers pack Orlando airport ahead of Thanksgiving: Check flight status here

Many travelers are taking to the skies to get to grandma's house this Thanksgiving. The Orlando International Airport says over a million travelers are estimated to pass through its terminals through November 30.

Officials say they expect the turnout to be closer to pre-pandemic numbers! There will be plenty of people at the airport and the parking garages to expected to fill up too.

The airport says about 1.6 million travelers will go through during the entire holiday travel period. That is only about 2.5-percent less than the record crowds of 2019 – a difference of about 21,000 people.

The busiest day of all is expected to be Saturday when about 154,000 people are expected to come and go compared to 2019’s 170,000.

