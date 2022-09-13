Huge tree falls on 102-year-old Daytona Beach home, nearly misses sleeping woman inside | PHOTOS

A large oak tree fell onto a house in Daytona Beach, Florida on Tuesday morning, and nearly fell on top of a woman who was apparently sleeping nearby, firefighers said, adding that the woman rolled out of the way with seconds to spare.

This happened on Fulton Street on Tuesday morning.

Video and photos from FOX 35 News reporter Amanda McKenzie shows the tree smashed through the roof of the home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Huge tree falls on 102-year-old home in Daytona Beach, and nearly missed sleeping woman inside, officials said

Firefighters said the woman inside was laying in bed when the tree came crashing through the roof. She had to roll off the bed and onto the floor to avoid being crushed by the tree by just seconds. She was trapped until firefighters arrived. Officials said she had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Daytona Beach firefighters say the 102-year-old home is a total loss.

Drone footage shows more damage that was done to the home.