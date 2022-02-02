Trial date set for teen accused of killing classmate Tristyn Bailey

article

A Florida teenager accused of killing his classmate will go to trial at the end of this year.

According to the State Attorney's Office, 15-year-old Aiden Fucci's trial date has been set for November 7, 2022 in St. John's County. He's accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. He will be charged as an adult.

A grand jury indicted Fucci on a first-degree murder charge.

Fucci allegedly stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 times, according to prosecutors. Investigators say an exact motive is unclear.

If Fucci is convicted, he could face life in prison.

Bailey was last seen early May 9, 2021 at a community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville. Officials say Bailey's parents reported her missing later that morning, and a neighbor found her body in a heavily wooded area that evening.

According to investigators, Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

Video released last year appears to show then 14-year-old Fucci and Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader, walking just after midnight on the night she was stabbed to death.

Over an hour later, Fucci is seen on the same surveillance camera running in the opposite direction of the woods where he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death, according to police.

Prosecutors also released video of Fucci’s mother allegedly washing blood from his jeans. His mother, 35-year-old Crystal Smith, was charged with evidence tampering in June after turning herself in.

In a report obtained by FOX 35 News, Smith was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence, which is a 3rd-degree felony in Florida. She was later released on $25,000 bail.

The arrest warrant states that Smith is seen on the video taking jeans that Aiden was supposedly wearing the night Tristyn was killed and washing them in the bathroom sink. Detectives located the jeans and report that they tested positive for the presence of blood.

Snapchat videos of Fucci and a friend in the back of a police car after Bailey was reported missing were also released.

"We're having fun, in a f****** cop car," Fucci can be heard saying, before referencing Tristyn.

Fucci pleaded not guilty in June.

