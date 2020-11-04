Tropical Depression Eta expected to restrengthen on path to Florida

Tropical Storm ETA was downgraded to a depression as it continues to weaken across Central America but will soon make a turn to the north in the coming days. Forecasters say it could restrengthen as it nears Florida.

The latest models from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) show Eta bringing life-threatening flash flooding to portions of Central America.

The center of Eta is reportedly expected to move over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday afternoon and then across Honduras through Thursday. The system will then reportedly emerge over the Gulf of Honduras or the northwestern Caribbean Sea by Friday.

By Saturday, forecasters expect Eta to regain strength as it approaches Cuba. The steering currents will collapse this weekend and cause the storm to stall and turn towards the Gulf of Mexico.

"There is lots of uncertainty in regard to the future of Tropical Depression Eta," says FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "The latest track takes it closer to South Florida early next week, winds at 65mph. If the current forecast track plays out (likely won't), Central Florida could expect wet. windy weather. The overall set up does NOT favor severe weather."

Nevertheless, it is expected to be breezy to windy this weekend, with showers increasing. The best chance for any heavier rainfall will be late day Sunday and into early next week.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th.

