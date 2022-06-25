Tropical depression expected to form early next week: Will it become 'Bonnie'?

The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical wave that could strengthen into a tropical depression next week.

Forecasters say the system is located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week," the NHC said Saturday.

This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move into the southeastern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday. Chances of development are at 30-percent over the next two days and 60-percent over the next five days.

If the system does develop into a tropical storm, it would be Bonnie, our second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

"Wherever the system goes, models are in agreement that it will be staying in the southern Caribbean Sea," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure could form early next week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a 20-percent chance of development over the next five days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics and bringing you any new developments throughout hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.