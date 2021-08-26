Tropical Depression Nine forms, expected to become hurricane, NHC says

article

Tropical Depression Nine has formed over the Caribbean Sea, forecasters announced on Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the depression formed over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

If this depression goes on to become a named storm, it would be called ‘Ida.’

Forecasters believe it will become a tropical storm by Thursday night and then a hurricane while nearing Cuba or while over the Gulf of Mexico.

"Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast," they explained.

On the forecast track, the NHC said that the depression will move near or over the Cayman Islands on Thursday, then the Isle of Youth and western Cuba on Friday, finally hitting the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. It will approach the U.S. northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

