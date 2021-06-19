Tropical Storm Claudette forms; heavy rains expected across northern Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Claudette formed in the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning.

Claudette made landfall in southeastern Louisiana. The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected later on Saturday, followed by a motion toward the east-northeast tonight or Sunday.

"On the forecast track, the system should move farther inland over Louisiana during the next few hours, then move across portions of the southeastern states later today and Sunday, and over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday," the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph. Claudette is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday night and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday. The system isforecast to become a tropical storm again over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

"The main concern of this storm is the heavy rainfall causing dangerous flooding conditions to the North Gulf Coast region," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Claudette is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast. Life-threatening flash flooding impacts are possible across coastal Mississippi and Alabama, and the far western Florida Panhandle through the afternoon.

"As the system continues to lift northeast through the weekend, heavy rain will expand across central Alabama, central and northern Georgia, into the Piedmont of the Carolinas, resulting in rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches," the NHC reports.

Tropical Storm Bill formed earlier this week as it moved away from the east coast of the U.S. and further into the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Subtropical Storm Ana formed before the official start of the 2021 hurricane season.

The next name on the list is Danny.

NOAA issued its annual hurricane season outlook last month, calling for an above-average number of storms in 2021, but not as many as last year’s record-breaking season.

