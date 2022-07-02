Tropical Storm Colin forms off the coast of South Carolina

And just like that, we have our third named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Colin formed off the coast of South Carolina early Saturday morning. According to the National Hurricane Center, Colin is located about 50 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

"On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move north-eastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday," the NHC said.

Colin is expected to dissipate over the western Atlantic onMonday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bonnie is causing flash flooding and mud slides over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Bonnie will move across Lake Nicaragua during the next several hours and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean later this morning. Bonnie will then move offshore of but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico today through Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, which runs June 1 - Nov. 30 – marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

This season, NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

