Part of Florida under tropical storm watch as Elsa slows, NHC says

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring heavy rains and tropical-storm-force winds to Cuba and Jamaica on Sunday, forecasters say. Florida remains in its projected path, with landfall in the state expected early Wednesday morning. The FOX 35 Storm team brings you the latest on the storm.

In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Elsa is currently located about 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 185 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz, Cuba. It is currently moving towards the west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

They said that Elsa is expected to decrease in forward speed on Sunday, with a turn toward the northwest on either Sunday night or Monday. This means it will move away from the southern portion of Haiti during the next couple of hours and move closer to Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Sunday morning. By Monday, the tropical storm is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head towards the Florida Straits. From there, Elsa is forecasted to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Some slight strengthening is also possible on Sunday, the NHC said. This could happen while the tropical storm approaches the south-central coast of Cuba. However, gradual weakening is forecasted to occur Sunday night or Monday when Elsa moves through Cuba. After it emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight restrengthening is possible.

With this, Elsa is forecasted to make landfall as a tropical storm in Florida very early Wednesday morning. The latest projection shows this happening along Florida's west coast.

"We're going to be seeing a ton of rain, the potential for storm surge, gusty winds, and even the chance for isolated tornadoes as we head into next week," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said. "The peninsula could be seeing impacts as early as Monday night."

Several active watches and warnings are in effect due to Tropical Storm Elsa. These include:

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos

Jamaica

HURRICANE WATCH:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

