Tropical Storm Fiona: How close will the system come to Florida?

Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Will the system have an effect on Florida?

Watch live updates at 11 a.m. in the player above.

WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center says Fiona is located east of Guadelope with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

WHAT IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

"A westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night or early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest later on Sunday," forecasters said. "On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday, and move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday."

Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days and the FOX 35 Storm Team says models show Fiona coming close to Cat 1 hurricane status.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands British Virgin Islands

WHAT IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says while it's still too soon to tell, some models forecast that Fiona will bring ocean swells to Florida's east coast beaches. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Florida is not in the cone of uncertainty.

"My level of concern on a scale of 1 from 10 is about a 1 for us here in Central Florida," King said. "We're still days removed from this thing even coming close to the Central Florida area."

However, the FOX 35 Storm Team says to be prepared for any changes and they'll continue to track the system every step of the way.