Tropical Storm Fiona: Here's what could send the system toward Florida or keep it away

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to swirl in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane. Puerto Rico is under a Hurricane Warning as of Saturday as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with one death reported in the French territory of Guadeloupe.

As the system heads west, now the big question is whether it will come toward Florida.

WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?

In an update on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center tracked Fiona southeast of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and moving west at 8 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or south of the Virgin Islands this evening, approach Puerto Rico tonight, and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday night," th NHC said. "Fiona should then move near the Dominican Republic on Monday."

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday or Sunday night while moving near Puerto Rico. A new outlook shows that Fiona will now strengthen into a Cat 2 hurricane.

Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area through this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions will reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands this afternoon, spread westward across Puerto Rico tonight, and reach portions of the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

Tropical storm conditions are possible across the watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo westward to Barahona

WHAT IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

Tracking has Fiona intensifying to a weak hurricane in between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by late this weekend.

"We are already starting to feel its effects," said Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. "We should not underestimate this storm."

From there our FOX MODEL takes the system closer to the Bahamas-Southeast of Florida.

Most of the hurricane models take the system through the Southern Bahamas and East of Florida.

"How far west is this storm going to go? It depends on the strength of it," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette. "Does it get ripped apart by the mountains of the islands? That would – if it is weaker – tend to keep it farther to the west. But as it strengthens as expected, it will turn out to the north and will move away from us in Florida."

If Fiona stays weak and gets ripped apart by the mountains of Hispaniola, it could continue west.

While there is a lot of uncertainty with Fiona, Cassette says for now, there is no immediate threat to the U.S.

