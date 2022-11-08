Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida theme parks begin announcing closures ahead of storm

Tropical Storm Nicole is projected to impact Florida and make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this week. Some area attractions and theme parks, and other businesses are keeping a close watch on the storm that could impact operating hours.

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Walt Disney World Theme Parks currently plan to operate under normal conditions, but that could change. Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando has not released plans for closing for the storm. We will update as information is released.

SEAWORLD, AQUATICA, DISCOVERY COVE

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove have not released plans for closing for the storm. We will update as information is released.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

No closure information has been released yet.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

No closure information has been released yet.

CENTRAL FLORIDA ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDENS

The zoo will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11. "This will give our team time to prepare and clean up our property. We will continue to assess the situation and will provide updates here when we can," the zoo tweeted on Tuesday.