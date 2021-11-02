Tropical Storm Wanda could strengthen in North Atlantic before slow weakening

Tropical Storm Wanda, which is churning out in the North Atlantic Ocean, showed little change in the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The system is located over 740 miles west of the Azores and is moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Wanda is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds only extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

"Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or two." the National Hurricane Center said. "A slow weakening trend is forecast to begin by late Thursday."

Wanda is not expected to be any threat to the U.S.

The formation of Wanda finishes off the list of 2021 hurricane names with less than a month to go until the season ends. If any other named storms form before the end of the hurricane season on November 30, forecasters will use an alternate list of names.

