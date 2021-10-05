Tropical wave to bring heavy rain to Florida this week

A tropical wave near the Bahamas could bring some heavy rain to the state of Florida this week.

An area of "disturbed weather" currently in the Bahamas will move closer to the southeast coast over the next 5 days. Florida remains stuck in the middle between these 2 sources of weather energy.

A developing Southerly wind flow will allow moisture to increase resulting in rising rain chances.

"Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward or northward over the next few days," the National Hurricane Center said. "Although upper-level winds could become a little less hostile by the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States around that time, and tropical development still appears unlikely."

Friday and Saturday head for the 50-60%+ range with ease. Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few isolated lightning strikes will be possible during this time. Severe weather is not expected.

Accumulations could be on the higher side from some communities with 1" possibly stacking up between mid-week and Saturday afternoon.

There are less than 2 months left in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and so far, we've seen 20 named storms. The next, and last, name on the list is Wanda.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

