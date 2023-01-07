TSA says 'emotional support' boa constrictor snake found in carry-on bag at Florida airport

Snakes on a plane? Not this time after the Transportation Security Administration says a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security at an airport in Florida.

A TSA spokesperson tweeted on Friday that the incident happened last month at Tampa International Airport. The agency said a female passenger had the snake, named "Bartholomew," in her carry-on bag. The slithery stowaway was detected when the bag went through an x-ray machine at security.

"There’s a danger noodle in that bag…Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!" the TSA wrote in a follow-up Instagram post. "Coiled up in a passenger’s carry-on was a 4’ boa constrictor! We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine."

According to FOX News, the spokesperson said that TSA contacted the airline, which said that she couldn't bring the snake aboard the aircraft.

The TSA said airlines don’t allow "nope ropes" in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly.