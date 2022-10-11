Deadline to register to vote in Florida is Tuesday: Here's 3 ways to register

Tuesday is your last chance to register to vote for the upcoming Florida midterm elections, which includes races for Congress, governor, and other statewide offices.

Anyone not registered will not be able to cast their ballots on Nov. 8.

Below are three ways you can choose from to register to vote:

Online – The option that gives you the most wiggle room in getting it done Tuesday is registering online. You can register at The option that gives you the most wiggle room in getting it done Tuesday is registering online. You can register at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov . Application must be done by midnight.You'll need your Florida driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles and the last 4 digits of your social security number.

In-person – If you register in person, you have to get to an office before it closes. That includes the DMV, a public library, WIC office or any elections' office.

By mail – If you're registering by mail, the envelope must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Some of the big races in the state: Senator Marco Rubio v. Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings in the U.S. Senate race and the race for Florida governor.

The latest poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis leading Charlie Crist by 11 points in the latest Mason-Dixon polling data. 52% of those surveyed said they would vote for DeSantis, 41% said they would vote for Crist.

We're also less than two weeks away from the only scheduled debate between the two. It was postponed to Oct. 24 because of Hurricane Ian. The 24th is also the first day of early voting.

Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida has commanded Governor DeSantis' attention. He spoke in Port Charlotte on Monday about efforts to rebuild and recover. Charlie Crist is set to campaign on Tuesday in South Florida where the first part of the day will include a news conference and event with Planned Parenthood and end the day with a rally in Miami.