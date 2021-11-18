UCF Knights introduce new secondary athletic logo

article

The University of Central Florida is charging ahead with a new look for the Knights.

UCF Athletics unveiled its updated secondary logo on Wednesday, as the university prepares to enter a new era as a part of the Big 12 Conference.

Officials say it was a six month process to bring the new Knighthead logo to life.

"Overall, the new Knighthead logo is more expressive, with a straight-on aggressive stare and new intimidating eyes," director of brand design Emma Schneider says. "We reference the University’s connections to the space program and the university motto, ‘Reach for the Stars’ with the Polaris star in the center chest, and subtly in the shape of the shoulders."

The new Knighthead secondary logo is being released now to hit store shelves by Fall 2022.

Merchandise with the new Knighthead logo will be introduced as supply chains allow throughout the winter and spring as the current Knighthead logo is phased out this academic year.