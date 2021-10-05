UCF Knights to play in honor of Miya Marcano

Football players with the University of Central Florida say they will honor Orlando teenager Miya Marcano, whose remains are believed to have been found after a week-long search.

Miya was a student at Valencia College, but her apartment complex is near UCF.

Players on the football team said they will play in her honor this weekend.

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Expand

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Expand

"Had a lot of friends on the team that knew her personally, and it hurts," said UCF Knights defensive lineman Cam Goode. "It aches and I send my condolences to her family... I'm just glad we were all able to have closure."

RELATED: Miya Marcano’s family holds final vigil after body believed to be hers found

"She was only 19 years old. She had the whole rest of her life ahead of her," said Miya’s cousin, Caili Sue, during a weekend vigil.

Her family learned of a body being found believed to be Miya's just hours before.

"I can’t even put into words how we are feeling right now as a family," Caili Sue said. "I feel defeated. I feel like I failed my cousin and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this."

Deputies discovered what they believe to be Miya’s body near the Tymber Skan Condominiums on Saturday. Overgrown fields, trash and abandoned buildings line the area where she was found.

RELATED: Apartment complex near where Miya Marcano disappeared makes changes to security

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said their main and only suspect, the now deceased, Armando Caballero’s cellphone pinged in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. the night Miya disappeared.

A medical examiner must still confirm the identity and cause of death.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.