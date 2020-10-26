ULA announces Election Day launch of Atlas V rocket

article

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch its Atlas V rocket on Election Day.

They announced the launch on Monday morning. The rocket will carry the NROL101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

The launch window on November 3rd, which is also Election Day, will open at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 8:10 p.m. EST. It will take off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest news along the Space Coast.