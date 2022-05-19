ULA to launch Boeing's Starliner spacecraft from Florida on Thursday

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is preparing to launch an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday evening.

The rocket will carry Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for its second unmanned test flight. No one will be on board this flight, but the Orbital Flight Test-2 is the final step before a test flight with astronauts later this year.

Liftoff is set for 6:54 p.m. ET. You can watch the launch live when it happens with the FOX 35 News App or in the live player above.

The spacecraft's commander seat will have a manikin named "Rosie the Rocketeer." Her seat will be outfitted with sensors to collect data and better understand what human astronauts will experience.

On Wednesday, teams rolled the 172-foot-tall ULA Atlas V rocket and Starliner from the hangar to the launchpad, Space Launch Complex-41, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After the 1,800-foot journey, the vehicle will be prepped for lift-off and begin fueling.

Again, the rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:54 p.m. ET, sending the Starliner on its journey to the space station.

Forecasters with the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predict a 70% chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.

