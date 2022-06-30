ULA to launch missile warning satellites for U.S. Space Force from Florida on Thursday

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket will launch the USSF-12 mission from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday.

The rocket will carry two missile warning satellites for the U.S. Space Force into orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled to happen during a 2-hour window that opens at 6 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. So far, weather is 60% go for launch.

It's the second launch in two days from Florida. On Wednesday evening, SpaceX launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying 22 communication satellites which will provide TV and data services to the United States.

When Thursday's launch happens, you can watch it in the live player above and in the FOX 35 News App.

