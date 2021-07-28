Flagler County SWAT arrest 2 people after drug bust in Palm Coast

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed an undercover operation that led to drug house closure, two arrests and multiple felony charges in Palm Coast.

The search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by the FCSO Special Investigations Unit.

FCSO SWAT showed up at the residence at 25 North Shady Lane at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several announcements were made and Zachary Pierce, 33, and Danielle Mullener, 35, exited the house through the side door.

According to authorities, inside the bathroom, .25g of fentanyl, 1g of methamphetamine, and four syringes with one testing positive for MDMA were recovered. In the common area of the room, several other items were recovered with drug paraphernalia, including vials, unused plastic bags, and equipment with white crystalline substance residue.

While officers conducted a search of Pierce they recovered, a clear plastic bag containing 5.75g of methamphetamine, three bags totaling 2.4g of fentanyl, and a brown rock-like substance.

"This house has been a constant problem for the neighborhood with drug sales, overdoses and addicts living there," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

"These guys have not learned to get out of the drug trade, so they got a reminder yesterday when our deputies, detectives and SWAT team paid them a visit. I commend the Special Investigations Unit and our partnership with FDLE’s Tri-County Task Force for this undercover operation leading to the safe and successful seizing of drugs off our streets and two arrests. If you want to sell or buy illegal drugs in Flagler County, we will find you and we will bring you to jail."

This is not Pierce or Mullener’s first encounter with law enforcement.

Pierce’s criminal history with FCSO dates back to 2018. He’s previously been charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 20g, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Out of County Arrest Warrant, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Probation, and Driving While License Suspended.

Mullener’s criminal history with FCSO dates back to 2013. She’s previously been charged with Grand Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Violation of Probation, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under $100, Grand Theft Over $5,000, Petit Theft – Pocket Picking, Dealing in Stolen Property, and False Verification to a Pawnbroker.

Zachary Pierce and Danielle Mullener were arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without incident.

Pierce is being charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He’s being held on a $30,500 bond.

Mullener is being charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, and Possession of MDMA.

She is being held on a $33,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

