Universal Orlando 'encourages' mask use by guests, requires employees

Universal Orlando Resort is revising its policy on face-coverings for employees.

Employees, or "Team Members" as they are referred to by the company, will once again be required to wear masks when indoors in guest areas, regardless of vaccination status. The new policy takes effect beginning Saturday, July 31.

Universal also stated that they are ‘encouraging’ guests to follow recently updated guidelines by the CDC, which stated that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. We encourage all our guests to follow CDC guidelines and local directives to wear face coverings while indoors across our destination," the company said on Thursday.

The announcement from Universal comes a day after Walt Disney World Resort announced it will require park visitors and employees to wear masks while indoors or while inside transportation vehicles.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks when indoors if they live in areas that are high risk for transmission of the coronavirus. Then on Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings advised all Central Florida theme parks to adhere to CDC guidance.

Below are details sent to Universal employees regarding the revised policy.

Face Coverings Required Indoors On Stage for All Team Members Starting Saturday, July 31

While onstage, indoors, all Team Members are required to wear a facial covering.

While onstage, outside, Team Members who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a facial covering but may continue to do so if that is their preference; not fully vaccinated are required to continue to wear a facial covering.

While backstage, Team Members who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a facial covering when in backstage indoor or outdoor areas; not fully vaccinated are required to wear a facial covering when indoors and outdoors (when unable to maintain social distance) including company vehicles, carts, and shuttles.

All Team Members should continue to practice social distancing whenever possible and wash their hands regularly.

Screenings at Health Services

Prior to entering a Health Services location, Team Members will answer some basic COVID-19 screening questions using a phone at the entrance. After passing this screening step, Team Members will have their temperature checked prior to being admitted into the lobby. Team Members who do not pass either step of the screening process will be advised of the next steps.

All Team Members – whether vaccinated or unvaccinated – are required to wear a face-covering in all Health Services locations, as well as at TeamCare.

