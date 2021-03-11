Universal Orlando extending Mardi Gras celebration

The Mardi Gras beads will continue to fly at Universal Orlando for a few extra weeks.

Due to popular demand, Universal is extending "Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval" through April 11. The event was scheduled to wrap up on March 28.

"Now, guests have even more time to enjoy this unique global food fest featuring more than 100 new food and beverage items inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world," Universal said in a press release.

During the celebration, guests can check out spectacular floats stationed throughout the park and take part in this Big Easy bash in the streets featuring energetic dancers, stilt performers, countless beads, and a newly-themed Mardi Gras Tribute Store.

And don't forget the food! You can indulge in Cajun cuisine from New Orleans such as a Crawfish Boil, Jambalaya, Beignets and other Big Easy delights.

Mardi Gras is included in your park admission.

Outside the park, Universal CityWalk -- an adjacent entertainment and retail district -- will have Carnaval-themed menus at restaurants.

Universal Orlando employees and guests over the age of three are required to wear face coverings everywhere they go to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Coverings can be removed only when a person is "actively eating or drinking" while they are "stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing," according to Universal’s news release.

Other health and safety protocols the hospitality giant put in place are focused on screening, spacing, sanitization, and limiting capacity inside its parks, restaurants and venues.

