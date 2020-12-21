Universal Orlando reaches capacity before noon for 3rd day in a row

article

Universal Orlando reached attendance capacity on Monday. This was the third day in a row that the theme park hit capacity before noon.

"Today, December 21st at 10:55 am, Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure have reached capacity. We anticipate reopening later this afternoon," Universal tweeted.

On Sunday, the parks reached capacity at 11:20 a.m. and on Saturday just after 11 a.m.

They do plan on reopening the parks later in the afternoon.

The resort is currently hosting its annual 'Holidays at Univeral Orlando' event, which runs through Jan. 3. The event is modified from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests can enjoy a new walk-through experience where you get a close look at the larger-than-life Macy’s balloons and colorful Christmas floats. At Islands of Adventure, Grinchmas is in full swing featuring the mean, green one himself and the Whos of Whoville.

If you plan on going to Universal, you can check ahead by calling the capacity hotline at 407-817-8317.