Universal Orlando requiring employees to disclose vaccination status

article

Universal Orlando is changing its vaccine policy for employees.

They are requiring all workers to disclose their vaccination status, but are not mandating that employees get the COVID-19 shot.

Universal is instead urging all employees to get the vaccine if they are able to.

RELATED: Halloween Horror Nights: 5 more houses, 5 scare zones, and 2 shows announced

This comes after Walt Disney World announced a vaccine mandate for all non-union workers.

Advertisement

Universal is gearing up for its Halloween Horror Nights event, which typically brings in thousands of attendees. The theme park dropped its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests in May. However, they will not ask guests to prove that they have been vaccinated.