Universal Orlando requiring employees to disclose vaccination status

By FOX 35 News Staff
General view of the Grand Opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando on June 16, 2010 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is changing its vaccine policy for employees.

They are requiring all workers to disclose their vaccination status, but are not mandating that employees get the COVID-19 shot.

Universal is instead urging all employees to get the vaccine if they are able to.

This comes after Walt Disney World announced a vaccine mandate for all non-union workers.

Universal is gearing up for its Halloween Horror Nights event, which typically brings in thousands of attendees. The theme park dropped its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests in May. However, they will not ask guests to prove that they have been vaccinated. 