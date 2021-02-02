University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to become COVID-19 vaccine site

article

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida (UF) has been home to many Gator games but now, it will be where thousands of people receive COVID-19 vaccines.

UF Health and the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County are working together to vaccinate 1,500 residents 65 and older at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The residents are said to be registered through the health department and will use their supply of vaccine doses. As more vaccines become available, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium could vaccinate as many as 3,000 people per day.

RELATED: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

The stadium will become just one of several vaccination sites used in this collaboration between UF Health and the health department. Other sites include a location on the UF campus on Hull Road and at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on SE 11th Street in Gainesville.

The vaccinations at the stadium will begin on Friday, February 5th.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.