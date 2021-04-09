Vaccine demand slowing down in some Central Florida counties

Vaccine demand is changing county-by-county in Central Florida.

"Our demand is starting to decrease a little bit and I think that’s primarily because there’s so many places to get the vaccine," said Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris.

Appointments last week in Seminole County were booked within hours. However, after launching more appointments Thursday, the Oviedo site still has several appointments available Thursday,Friday and Saturday.

In Flagler County, officials say plenty of Moderna vaccine appointments are available. Parkview Church, Walmart, and Walgreens all have available appointment slots in Flagler. This is in addition to appointments available through the Florida Department of Health-Flagler sites operating at the county fairgrounds and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

"There are plenty of options available to our residents," said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. "We are doing well with 37% of our population vaccinated, but we’d like to see that number higher. The faster that happens, the quicker we will be able to return to normal activities."

Links to all of the online registration sites are available at www.FlaglerCounty.org/COVID. Appointments are required at all of these locations.

Other counties continue to see high demand.

Orange County appointments for next week at the Orange County Convention Center are completely booked. However, there are still appointments available at Orange County’s mobile vaccination site at Barber Park.

In Osceola County, demand remains very high according to officials. Friday, the county vaccinated 1,000 people.

"The increased demand at our main vaccination site at the (Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos) church coincided with the lowering of the age to 16 on April 5th," a spokesperson said.