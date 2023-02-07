Police arrest 4 teens accused of vandalizing Port Orange elementary school

The Port Orange Police Department says its officers have arrested four boys accused of vandalizing an elementary school causing $30,000 in damage. That number could rise once a complete inventory of stolen items is finished, they said.

Two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old are charged with trespassing upon school grounds, felony criminal mischief (vandalism), and burglary at Spruce Creek Elementary School on Taylor Road. This all happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, they said.

Surveillance video released by police on Monday appears to show four people trying to break into the building – one appears to be using a fire extinguisher to smash something. Police say the vandals damaged several portable classrooms, two storage sheds, and smashed windows to the main building.

