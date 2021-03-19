Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Florida on Monday

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville on Monday, March 22, the White House announced on Friday.

Details about her trip have not been released.

Harris is joining President Joe Biden in Atlanta on Friday to address two major crises in America: the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating violence against Asian Americans.

Biden and Harris originally were coming to Georgia to rally support for their newly-passed COVID relief law, but the shocking shootings at three metro Atlanta spas changed their plans.

