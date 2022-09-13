VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic

Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida.

Maria Feliciano is a motorcyclist in Orange County who says when she sees the members of that group, she leaves because they make the roadway unsafe, especially when they race and she tries to get out of the way.

"My motorcycle has swerved to the point where I lost control and I don’t ride for that because I have my whole family going. My husband, my kids, we all go out to ride to keep safe and come home, and talk about those good times," said Feliciano.

Officials say stunt riding is a growing trend in Central Florida. Feliciano says the majority of motorcyclists are riding safely, but this group of bikers is making it unsafe for everyone on the road.

"It’s not for the streets. You want to race, you want to be reckless? Take it to the track," said Feliciano. "There’s a place for that."

If you're in a situation where this activity is happening, Fran Iwanski of the Orange-Osceola Safety Institute says the best thing you can do is wait for them to pass and don't react.

"Don’t act on your emotions. A lot of people become angered by this, ‘why would they do that’? but you can’t do that. Always do the safe thing, give them room," said Iwanaki. "They’re going to do what they’re going to do. You just don’t want to be involved in it when something goes wrong."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says this activity is difficult to stop because the bikers take off fast when law enforcement respond making it even more dangerous on the roadway for other drivers or they are gone before they have the chance to respond to the call.