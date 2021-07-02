VIDEO: Car seat donated to Volusia County mother during traffic stop

A Florida mother was gifted a car seat after Volusia County deputies say they stopped her for speeding and found the child unrestrained.

Deputies say they were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Enterprise Osteen Road and Courtland Boulevard this week.

MORE NEWS: Florida 4-year-old saves family's house from fire after spotting burning appliance

"Deputy Godenzi stopped a vehicle for speed and noticed a child not properly restrained in a child seat," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

The kindhearted deputy reached out to a Deltona Walmart and was able to have a car seat donated to the mom and child to get them "back on their way."