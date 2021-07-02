VIDEO: Deputies walk man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer to jail

Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer, is back in Florida after being captured in Georgia.

Wallace was booked into the Volusia County Jail. He's expected to make a first appearance on Friday.

New video shows Wallace being transported to the Volusia jail from Georgia.

"Early this morning, deputies transported Othal Wallace, charged in the attempted murder of Daytona Beach Police Department Officer Jason Raynor, from DeKalb County, Georgia to Volusia County, Florida. Wallace was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood thanks the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Decatur GA, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Chad Chronister for providing the plane, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) Sheriff Wayne Ivey for his coordination and support, and to every person across multiple agencies who made this arrest and extradition successful."

Wallace was taken into custody in Georgia after he was found hiding in a treehouse with an arsenal of weapons, including flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and several boxes of ammunition. He even cut his hair to disguise his appearance.

His car was found in an Alachua County Home Depot parking lot. Deputies say it appears he tried to change the look of the car.

The officer, 26-year-old Jason Raynor, continues to fight for his life at Halifax Health Medical Center after being shot in the head. Chief Jakari Young says Raynor is showing positive signs of improvement but has a long road to recovery. The community is now raising thousands of dollars to help Raynor's family.

Daytona Beach’s tow truck community held a fundraiser for Officer Raynor. Truckers met to light up the France Tower at Halifax Health. People have been reaching out to support Officer Raynor in big ways, including by donating to a GoFundMe.

