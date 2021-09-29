Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Drone shows Florida surfer gliding over shark

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando

VIDEO: Drone shows Florida surfer gliding over shark

A now viral video shows an unsuspecting surfer gliding over a shark at Ponce Inlet. (Credit: Drew Duncan / skywiredrones.com / pipelinetv.net)

PONCE INLET, Fla. - An incredible drone video shows an unsuspecting Florida surfer gliding right over the top of a shark in shallow water at Ponce Inlet. 

Drew Duncan shared the drone footage he captured with FOX 35 News. He said several sharks were congregating at Ponce Inlet in the shallow water. 

At one point, surfer Alex Vontevenar unknowingly catches a wave going right over one of the sharks. 

MORE NEWS: Shark attacks teen surfer at Florida beach in chilling video

The video has since gone viral. 

"The response has been overwhelming to say the least," he told FOX 35 News. 

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Volusia County is considered the world's so-called ‘shark bite capital.’ There have been at least 10 shark bites reported in the county in 2021, including a teenager who was bitten at Ponce Inlet.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest viral stories. 