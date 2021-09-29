VIDEO: Drone shows Florida surfer gliding over shark

An incredible drone video shows an unsuspecting Florida surfer gliding right over the top of a shark in shallow water at Ponce Inlet.

Drew Duncan shared the drone footage he captured with FOX 35 News. He said several sharks were congregating at Ponce Inlet in the shallow water.

At one point, surfer Alex Vontevenar unknowingly catches a wave going right over one of the sharks.

The video has since gone viral.

"The response has been overwhelming to say the least," he told FOX 35 News.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Volusia County is considered the world's so-called ‘shark bite capital.’ There have been at least 10 shark bites reported in the county in 2021, including a teenager who was bitten at Ponce Inlet.

