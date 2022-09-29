VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be.

Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.

Several videos have been shared on social media of the devastating flood caused by Tropical Storm Ian. In downtown Orlando, so much rain fell that Lake Eola overflowed into the nearby street. At Disney's Swan and Dolphin hotel, a guest took video showing the outside of the hotel flooded with feet-deep water.

Rescue efforts are underway in several counties after Ian pounded Central Florida with torrential rain. Ian was a monstrous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds when it first came ashore on Cayo Costa about 3 p.m. About 90 minutes later, the hurricane made a second landfall – this time just south of Punta Gorda with 145 mph winds.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told "Good Morning America" live on Thursday morning that fatalities from the storm were "in the hundreds," but later clarified that he couldn't immediately confirm the true death toll.