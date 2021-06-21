Video: Marion County K-9 chomps down on suspect in painful takedown

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a suspect with a suspended license made a bad - and painful - decision when he decided to run away from law enforcement.

Body camera video was released of the incident involving Gregory Linder, 33.

Deputies said they tried to perform a traffic stop on Linder, who they say had previous encounters with deputies. They knew his driving privileges had been suspended so many times that it was a felony for him to get behind the wheel.

After a short car chase, deputies were able to pull a pit maneuver to get him to stop. They said Linder lost control of his vehicle and got out of his car, causing deputies and K-9 Adelmo to chase him into a wooded area.

That's when body cam video shows deputies yelling at Linder to stop and K-9 Adelmo grabbing hold of the suspect between his legs. You can hear a deputy tell Linder to put his hands up and roll over, saying the K-9 won't let go until he complies.

Linder was taken to the hospital and medically cleared. He was then transported to the Marion County Jail.

Deputies said Linder is charged with felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, habitually driving with a suspended license (felony) and resisting without violence.

