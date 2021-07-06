VIDEO: Winds from Elsa send chair flying off Florida balcony, nearly hits woman

Much of Florida is already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa ahead of its anticipated landfall in the state.

David Vergel shared a video with FOX 35 News showing a chair flying off the balcony of an apartment building and swirling in the air before landing on a pool deck below.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Elsa nearing Florida's west coast, prompting watches and warnings

"Saw a chair fly from a balcony at Winston Towers 400 in Sunny Isles Beach after strong gusts from an outer band of Tropical Storm Elsa," he wrote on Twitter.

In a slowed-down version, Vergel says the chair is seen barely missing a woman by just seconds after leaving the pool area.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

"Make sure you bring light-weight objects inside before stormy weather!" he advised.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as FOX 35 Storm Alert Days as the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa could be felt in Central Florida. Residents and visitors to Central Florida should know that heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible during this time.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone