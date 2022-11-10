Expand / Collapse search

VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts.

As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy rain. Videos captured along the coast show the devastation the large storm is causing along the coast including a breached dam and homes and structures at risk of collapsing. 

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Tropical Storm Nicole: Several Florida homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion

Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole.

Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole.

Homes flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida with heavy rain

Homes in Port Orange are being flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to lash Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

BREVARD COUNTY

LAKE MONROE

Waves crash over walls at Lake Monroe during Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is battering Central Florida with rain and gusty winds and causing Lake Monroe -- which saw damage during Hurricane Ian -- to swell.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Tropical Storm Nicole topples trees, floods downtown Sanford

Tropical Storm Nicole knocked over large trees and caused flooding in downtown Sanford Thursday morning.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral

Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached on Wednesday. (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)