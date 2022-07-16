Vigil held for man shot and killed on SR-408 in Orlando

A vigil was held in Orange County on Friday night for the 46-year-old man who was shot and killed this week while driving on State Road 408 near downtown Orlando. The suspect is still on the run.

Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot while driving his red pickup along the toll road and crashed into a tree. He later died at the hospital.

"It just hurts my heart," said Eddie Crattic, a friend of the victim. "Oh, I’m about to cry."

Crattic says he has known Tremain since he was a boy. Crattic tells FOX 35 that Tremain was simply on his way home when he was shot at.

Tremain Hepburn (left) was fatally shot along State Road 408 near Bumby Ave. authorities say. the deadly shooting happened on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Tremain Hepburn was fatally shot along State Road 408 near Bumby Ave. authorities say. the deadly shooting happened on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

"Somebody had stole his car and he was bringing his car home. That's why the car was connected to the back of his truck when he hit that tree."

RELATED: Police identify man shot, killed while driving on SR-408 near downtown Orlando

He explained that Tremain was a loving husband and father, and had just recently become a grandfather. "I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

The suspect remains at large. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near the Bumby Avenue exit.

If you have information call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).